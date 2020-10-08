Menu

Video: Calvert-Lewin opens the scoring for England on his debut

A fairly uneventful friendly between England and Wales at Wembley sprang into life just before the half hour.

The visitors had seen the majority of the ball in the opening period, but when it mattered, it was the Three Lions who went in front.

The goal was created by a wonderful cross from an irrepressible Jack Grealish, the Aston Villa midfielder adding an international assist to the three he got in the Premier League recently.

His floated cross was put on a plate for Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin to continue his magnificent scoring streak this season, handing England the lead on his debut.

