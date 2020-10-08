Video: Chelsea loanee gets a much needed confidence boost after some luck for Belgium vs Ivory Coast

Michy Bathsuayi has reached that stage in his career where his best years are in danger of getting away from him if things don’t start going his way soon.

He was only getting cameo appearances at Chelsea so a loan move to Crystal Palace should be a positive move, especially if he gets to start most of their games.

You could see that he needed a goal to get some confidence back, and he got on the scoresheet for Belgium tonight after getting fortunate with the rebound vs Ivory Coast:

Pictures from DISH and direct from Belgium vs Ivory Coast