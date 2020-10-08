There were a lot of calls for Eric Bailly to get a regular run of games in the Man United team after an impressive performance against Brighton in the cup, but the result last weekend doesn’t reflect too well on him.

In truth he was probably the least worst in the back four that had a nightmare against Spurs, while it’s still not clear if he’s the best option that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to partner Harry Maguire.

It’s unfair to judge him on one game when his teammates were the ones at fault, so ideally he would be looking for a regular run of games to settle into the team and establish himself.

At his best he does have the pace an aggression to cover Maguire’s lack of speed, while he’s also interestingly effective when he brings the ball out of defence although it does look like disaster could strike at any moment.

There’s some worrying news from his point of view after he was subbed while playing for the Ivory Coast today, and it does look like he picked up a knock and that’s why he had to be removed.

The Metro picked up on this and suggested it was a hamstring injury so that could keep him out for weeks if not months, so it looks like he just can’t catch a break just now.