Leeds United mentioned in transfer tussle with Atletico Madrid for French midfield general

Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is reportedly of interest to Atletico Madrid – as well as being linked with a move to Premier League new-boys Leeds United.

That’s according to La Liga journalist Hector Gomez, who shared the information through his Twitter account.

Kondogbia perhaps hasn’t developed into the player that many expected him to in his younger years, particularly after his imperious performances for AS Monaco earned him a move to Inter Milan.

However, he has looked as accomplished at Valencia as he has at any other time in his career, and his performances at the Estadio Mestalla do not appear to have gone unnoticed – both in La Liga and the Premier League.

Hector Gomez believes that Kongdobia wants out of Valencia, with Atletico happy to provide him with the next step in his career. Diego Simeone’s men could do with reinforcement in that area following the departure of Thomas Partey to Arsenal.

However, Atleti are not the only club who have been sniffing around the Frenchman. Gomez also writes that Leeds United showed an interest.

It may seem like a pointless exercise linking players with Premier League clubs now the window has shut, but if Kondogbia stays put for now then Leeds could potentially revive their interest.

It’s also a marker of their intent if they’re exploring the possibility of signing the same players as a club of Atletico’s calibre.