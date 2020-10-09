Barcelona are furious with duo for refusing to leave after it prevented Ronald Koeman signing his main target

Clubs will do all they can to hang someone out to dry when they decide they want them to leave, but it’s easy to forget that they did agree to offer a contract to every player so they can’t be too outraged when they need to stick to it.

Barcelona are struggling financially just now so they weren’t in a position to sign anyone until someone left first, but it looks like it’s created a bit of tension at the Nou Camp.

ESPN reported that Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele were reluctant to leave the club this summer, and Barca are absolutely furious with them because it ruined their chances of strengthening the squad.

They confirm that Dembele had an offer from Man United which he didn’t accept, although it’s not clear if Umtiti had any credible offers to move on after he made it clear that he wasn’t going anywhere.

Barca tried to force both towards the exit door by reinforcing the fact that they wouldn’t have a regular place in the team, and it was hoped that getting rid of the duo would free up the funds to sign Memphis Depay from Lyon.

That didn’t happen and Umtiti and Dembele are still at the Nou Camp so that will result in an awkward situation, but Barca only have themselves to blame after spending so much money and dishing out huge contracts on so many signings that haven’t worked out.