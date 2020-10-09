Barcelona set to confirm contract extension of pivotal figure until 2025

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc André ter Stegen is set to pen a contract extension which will keep him at the Nou Camp until the summer of 2025, according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano.

ter Stegen has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the world during his time at Barcelona. Considering he is just 28-years-old, relatively young for a ‘keeper, the Catalan giants have done well to find a long-term solution in that area of the field.

They seem intent on tying him down, too, with Romano revealing on Twitter that it’s only a matter of time before ter Stegen’s contract extension until 2025 becomes official.

Marc André ter Stegen’s new contract until June 2025 with Barcelona will be confirmed soon – new wages and details already agreed with his agent by August. ? #FCB https://t.co/mRzeJazNN9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2020

Barcelona are an ageing side, so it’s important that those who are still the right side of thirty have their futures clarified as soon as possible.

The Barca club chiefs are often criticised for their conduct, and justifiably so, but they’ve done a good job here. ter Stegen will not be going anywhere anytime soon.

Maybe that’ll be enough to put a smile on Lionel Messi’s face, at least for a moment.