Menu

Barcelona set to confirm contract extension of pivotal figure until 2025

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc André ter Stegen is set to pen a contract extension which will keep him at the Nou Camp until the summer of 2025, according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano.

ter Stegen has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the world during his time at Barcelona. Considering he is just 28-years-old, relatively young for a ‘keeper, the Catalan giants have done well to find a long-term solution in that area of the field.

They seem intent on tying him down, too, with Romano revealing on Twitter that it’s only a matter of time before ter Stegen’s contract extension until 2025 becomes official.

MORE: Barcelona misfit reports for extra training in the international break to try and win Ronald Koeman over

More Stories / Latest News
Boost for Southgate and England as Belgium are plunged into crisis because of star’s withdrawal
Mesut Ozil in contract termination talks as German demands close to £13m
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can celebrate a bit of good news for Man United at last

Barcelona are an ageing side, so it’s important that those who are still the right side of thirty have their futures clarified as soon as possible.

The Barca club chiefs are often criticised for their conduct, and justifiably so, but they’ve done a good job here. ter Stegen will not be going anywhere anytime soon.

Maybe that’ll be enough to put a smile on Lionel Messi’s face, at least for a moment.

More Stories fabrizio romano Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.