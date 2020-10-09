Barcelona star agrees to take a pay cut to help the club as he signs a new long term contract

It feels like Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been on the verge of signing a new Barcelona contract on a weekly basis, but the reports coming out of Spain so suggest that the agreement has finally been reached this time.

AS indicated that his new deal will take him through to 2025 so it’s a massive boost for Ronald Koeman to get one of the best goalkeepers in the world tied down for multiple years.

The German stopper is currently out with an injury but he is hoping to return for The Clasico later in the month, while the Barca fans may be pleased to hear that he’s agreed to take a pay cut to help the club out.

Like many things in life this act of kindness will be repaid at a later date, but they indicate that he’s agreed to take a hit on his wages this year and they’ll increase as time goes on as long as the economic situation at the club improves.

This does show that Barca are still having some serious financial difficulties and that explains why they were so limited in the transfer market, so they’ll be grateful to their star keeper for helping them out here.