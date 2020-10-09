Rated the best team in the world at present, Roberto Martinez’s Belgium side would, in all likelihood, have started their upcoming match against England as favourites.

With quality players right across the squad, they are a threat from all areas of the pitch.

It’s expected that they’ll again prove to be a handful for Gareth Southgate and his England side, however, they’ve been rocked by a goalkeeping crisis in the camp.

Martinez had already given permission for back-up keepers, Hendrik Van Crombrugge of Anderlecht and Wolfsburg’s Koen Casteels, to be absent as both are awaiting the birth of a child.

Now it’s been confirmed, per The Sun, that No.1, Thibaut Courtois, has a hip injury and will therefore be unable to participate in Sunday’s game.

Real Madrid will also be looking on with interest too given that the first El Clasico of the season is only a few weeks away.

With the three custodians all sidelined, Martinez has had to parachute in Simon Mignolet who, whilst competent, doesn’t necessarily inspire confidence in his back four.