Chelsea ace to take advantage of open window to seal exit in the next few days

Although the majority of transfer windows have now closed, it still feels like there are enough loopholes or countries with alternate calendars so the transfer news never shuts down completely.

It looks like Chelsea are about to take advantage of the Russian window remaining open to offload Victor Moses, with the player also being keen to make the move to ensure that he plays more first team football:

Victor Moses is set to leave Chelsea. He’s joining Spartak Moscow on loan – transfer window still open in Russia and Victor wants to play after Inter turned down the option of bringing him back. ? @DiMarzio #Spartak #CFC #Chelsea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2020

Moses is an interesting player because he was absolutely perfect for Antonio Conte’s wing back system so he was probably hoping to complete that return to Inter, but he clearly didn’t have a future at Chelsea just now.

He’s cause in that no man’s land of not being strong enough defensively to play as a full back in a back four while he’s also not an improvement on Lampard’s options on the wing, so this looks like the ideal solution.

The squad is strong enough to deal with his departure and the truth is he would be unlikely to play at all, so this looks like a good solution for all, and you would expect this to be completed in the next few days.