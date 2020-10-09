Forgotten Chelsea title-winner could be offered Russian escape route with €10M buy option

Chelsea winger-cum-wing-back Victor Moses could still leave the Blues this summer, despite the summer transfer window ‘slamming’ shut.

Moses has become somewhat of a forgotten figure at Stamford Bridge. He appeared to have no future with the Blues prior to Antonio Conte’s appointment at the club, but the Italian’s 3-4-3 philosophy gave him a new lease of life.

The Nigeria international played a starring role in in Chelsea’s Premier League title triumph back in the 2016/17 campaign, before being slowly edged towards the exit door.

He spent last season having stints at Fenerbahce and Inter Milan, but is currently still on Chelsea’s books with the window shutting, and does clearly not feature in Frank Lampard’s plans.

Thankfully for the 29-year-old, still at the peak of his powers and no doubt keen to play football, Sports.ru report that Russian side Spartak Moscow are considering taking him on loan for the season.

The report claims that as part of the deal Spartak would have the option to sign Moses outright for €10M at the season’s end. On the face of it, it looks as though that could be a good move for all involved.