There was always some hope that Gareth Bale might find his way back to the Premier League once it became clear that Real Madrid were trying to force him out, but it didn’t ever look likely.

His giant wages coupled with some injury concerns and a love of golf meant that no one really wanted to take a chance on him, but he finally secured a return to Spurs and a lot of fans are excited to see how he fits into this team.

Of course this is Gareth Bale so he arrived with an injury and it’s taken some time to get back to fitness, but The Telegraph have confirmed that he’s now expected to make his second debut for Spurs after the international break.

They play West Ham on the 17th of October and it’s claimed that he’s now fully fit after the knee injury, so it’s just a case of working his way back up to match fitness.

It’s likely that the appearance will only be from the bench, but it’s going to be fascinating to see if he’s still capable of being a game changer at the top level and how Mourinho wants to use him.