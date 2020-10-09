Eric Bailly gives injury update after international duty concerns

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has given an update on his fitness after the Ivorian centre-back appeared to injury himself whilst on international duty last night.

Bailly, 26, joined United in 2016 from Spanish side Villarreal in a move which cost the Reds £34.2m as per TransferMarkt.

Since the Ivorian defender’s arrival he has featured in a total of 89 matches during a spell which has seen him lift three trophies including the 2016-17 Europa League.

Despite the flamboyant centre-back’s popularity among the United faithful Bailly has always found his United career plagued by injuries and fitness issues.

After being recalled to the United starting line-up due to performance concerns over team-mate Victor Lindelof, the exciting defender was set to be a regular in this season’s United side.

However, concerns were raised again last night after Bailly appeared to injure himself whilst on international duty against Belgium.

The defender was subbed off at the 70-minute mark after he appeared to damage his hamstring, however, United fans’ concerns may have been eased after the centre-back took to his social media to reassure fans that he wasn’t hurt, as confirmed on ManUtd.com.

Bailly posted a message on his Instagram saying: “Thanks for worrying about me. But I feel perfectly fine, just fatigue.”