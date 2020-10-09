He may have left Barcelona and started his Atletico Madrid career with a bang, but Luis Suarez clearly still harbours anger towards the Catalan club.

The Uruguayan is third highest top scorer at Barcelona behind Cesar and Lionel Messi, but appeared to be moved aside swiftly when it became clear that he wanted to sign for the Rojiblancos.

That was yet another decision by president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, that hasn’t curried favour with Suarez himself or his partner-in-crime, Lionel Messi.

“I was not surprised about Messi because I know him too well, I knew the pain he felt, as I did,” Suarez said after Uruguay’s match against Chile, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“He felt they kicked me out of the club because of the forms. There were other ways to do things correctly with me. They were six long years and that bothered him too. I see him as a friend and he knows how badly we suffered.

“My family wanted to see me happy. There are some strange things at Barcelona like sending you to train separately because you were not considered for the game.

“Those kinds of things made me (feel) bad and my family saw me affected, so they encouraged me to take the opportunity. When Atletico came looking for me, I didn’t hesitate for a single moment.

“Obviously I have to get used to various things, but I feel very happy at Atletico.”

Messi, for his part, has started the season in great form, and has put any anger he feels towards to the club to one side.

From being almost certain to move to the Premier League and a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Man City, the Argentinian now has the bit between his teeth and looks rejuvenated alongside his team-mates.

When Suarez returns to the club with Atleti, all of the focus will surely be on El Pistolero, and it will be down to his best friend in football to ensure that the Rojiblancos poor league record against the blaugranes continues.