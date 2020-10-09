“I needed to enjoy myself” – Arsenal misfit sounds delighted to complete his long awaited loan exit

Everyone probably knows that there’s no way back for the relationship between Arsenal and Matteo Guendouzi, but it’s always good to have that confirmed on a regular basis too.

The midfielder looked like he would become a key player under Mikel Arteta until that game against Brighton, and he’s been frozen out of the team ever since.

It was clear that he needed a move but there was just no sign of a permanent deal from anywhere, while you also got the feeling that Arsenal had ruined his stock in the transfer market so loaning him out was the best option.

He finally got to leave when he linked up with Hertha Berlin for the season, and it sounds like he’s delighted to be out of Arsenal.

Get Football News France picked up on some of his comments after the France U21 game last night, and it does look like there’s a couple of sly digs in here too.

On moving to Hertha Berlin he said: “They are a very good club with big ambitions. So, I have left to go on loan there for a year, so I will give everything I can for this club. I needed playing time, I need to play, I needed to enjoy myself on the pitch and that is what I am going to do this year.”

He was also asked if it was impossible to continue at Arsenal under the current circumstances too:

“It is not that, I just really needed to play this year, a new challenge. That was the most important thing for me. I am still young, I am only 21, so playing time was the top priority for me. So Hertha Berlin, I know that I will be able to express myself in a magnificent league.”

In many ways you can’t blame him for feeling like this and it’s possible that he was fed up with the attention from the fans and the media, because it would’ve become a circus if he did get back into the team.

It still looks his time at Arsenal is up and everyone probably realises that, so it would be good if he can get back to his best and earn a permanent move somewhere to get his career on track again.