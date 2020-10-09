Man United had to rely on the persuasion skills of a former favourite to seal deadline day signing

Every single story about Man United’s transfer business this summer continues to paint a picture of chaos behind the scenes at Old Trafford, so it’s amazing that they actually managed to get any deals over the line.

One of the surprise signings on deadline day came in the shape of Penarol wonderkid Facundo Pellistri, but ESPN have suggested that the move only happened because Diego Forlan decided to get involved.

Forlan was Pellistri’s manager at Penarol before he was sacked earlier this year so he clearly knows the player well, but the winger was on the verge of signing for Lyon before the former United striker stepped in.

It also sounds like Forlan was the one who spoke to Woodward and Solskjaer about Pellistri in the first place so he clearly had to convince them to sanction the bid, before persuading the player himself to snub Lyon and move to Old Trafford.

It’s interesting to note that they also suggest that Penarol wanted to keep him until January but United wanted to bring him over straight away, so you have to think that means he will be involved with the first team straight away.