Man United’s new star turned down offers from two Champions League giants in favour of Old Trafford transfer

While it’s probably fair to suggest that Edinson Cavani was a panic signing from Man United as the transfer window shut, he still looks like he could the perfect addition to the front line for a season or two.

Everything will depend on him staying fit, but he’s a completely different option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to use thanks to his experience and physicality, while the Uruguayan also looks like a great fit for the Premier League.

He’s an absolute warrior who will lead the line and press hard from the front, although there are suggestions that he needs quite a lot of chances to finally put the ball in the net.

READ MORE: Man United had to rely on the persuasion skills of a former favourite to seal deadline day signing

There’s plenty to suggest that he will win the fans over, and there’s some good news for anyone who is a bit insecure about his signing because it turns out that some huge teams were after him too.

ESPN confirmed that Cavani turned down approaches from Real Madrid and Juventus to sign for United, so it’s obvious that he’s still valued at the highest level.

There would’ve been chances to play for both sides as Juve needed someone to fill the void left by Gonzalo Higuain and Luka Jovic isn’t impressing anyone at the Bernabeu, so this is still a coup for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

He’s not a long term solution, but there’s still a lot to like about this signing for United.