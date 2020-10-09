Mesut Ozil in contract termination talks as German demands close to £13m

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is reportedly in contract talks with the Gunners to have his £350,000-per week contract terminated but the German is holding out for almost the full £13m he is due.

Ozil, 31, joined Arsenal from Real Madrid all the way back in 2013 in a move which cost the Gunners £42.3m as per TransferMarkt.

Since the German midfielder arrived in London, he has featured in a total of 254 matches in all competitions for Arsenal and been directly involved in 111 goals.

However, despite a seven year long spell with the club, the German’s time in the country’s capital looks set to be finally coming to an end.

According to a recent report from Daily Mail the German is currently in talks with his club over the possibility of terminating his current contract which still has nine-months to run.

The midfielder earns an eye-watering £350,000-per week at Arsenal and is believed to be holding out for near £13m which is almost all of what’s left on his contract.

The report goes onto state that the club have been negotiating the termination of Ozil’s contract for the past two weeks with talks so far proving unsuccessful.