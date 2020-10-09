Manchester United’s start to the 2020/21 Premier League campaign has been nothing short of catastrophic.

A humbling 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford to Crystal Palace, a 6-1 thrashing by Tottenham Hotspur at home and an ‘after the final whistle’ win over Brighton is by no means the results that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would’ve wanted from his playing staff.

Particularly given how well they had played in the second half of last season.

The Norwegian had been under pressure until the signing of Bruno Fernandes reinvigorated the team, who then went on an epic unbeaten run eventually ending with Champions League qualification.

United are now back to square one as far as performances and results are concerned, with the defence coming in for a fair bit of criticism.

Eric Bailly finally looked as though he was over his injury concerns which was a silver lining amongst the gloom at least.

That was until he appeared to tear a hamstring on Thursday night whilst playing for Ivory Coast in their friendly against Belgium, according to the Daily Mirror.

Bailly gave an update last night to say he wasn’t injured. He wrote: “Thanks for worrying about me but I’m fine, just fatigued.” #mufc — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) October 9, 2020

Thankfully for Solskjaer, it appeared to be nothing more than tiredness, per a tweet from Goal.com’s Man United correspondent, Charlotte Duncker.