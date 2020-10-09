Photo: Man United fans get a first look at Edinson Cavani in the club shirt

A lot of the hysteria about Man United’s transfer window has started to die down and although it’s clear things didn’t go to plan, there are still reasons to be excited about the new signings.

Edinson Cavani is an interesting one because it could go either way – he might struggle for fitness and disappoint, or he could be the perfect option to lead the attack for the next couple of years.

The club carried out his first interview earlier on today, and it also gave the fans the chance to see him in the shirt for the first time:

? @ECavaniOfficial, say hello to #MUFC! ? The first extract from our first interview with our new striker is ready to enjoy! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 9, 2020

It’s clear that he’s excited to be at the club and he’s confident that his abilities will help him succeed in the Premier League, so hopefully he gets to link up with the team soon and shows what he can do.