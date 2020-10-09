A potential return date for Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been set after the summer signing suffered an injury while on international duty with Senegal.

Mendy has looked reasonably competent thus far in a Chelsea shirt, which all due respect, is more than could be said for Kepa Arrizabalaga of late.

That’s why it will have come as a great concern to Blues fans to hear that Mendy was forced to pull out of training with Senegal after picking up a muscle injury.

The Athletic report that, while it was initially diagnosed as a thigh problem, the damage has actually been done to his hamstring. Goalkeepers don’t need their legs anyway – right?

Well, unfortunately they do, with The Athletic’s report claims that Chelsea fans could have to wait until October 20th vs. Sevilla to see Mendy back in action, which all things considered is not too long.

Frank Lampard will be hoping and praying that the rest of his squad are able to make it through the remainder of the international break unscathed. There’s plenty of important games coming up.