Potential embarrassment for Paul Pogba over desperate Real Madrid plea as they prefer his compatriot instead

While international breaks for friendlies tend to be boring affairs, you can be pretty sure that Paul Pogba will use his time with France to try and talk up a move to Real Madrid.

AS were one of many outlets to pick up on Pogba’s words after he declared that it would be a dream to play for Real Madrid, but it looks like this could have a fairly embarrassing ending for the Man United star.

Clearly he would be hoping that Real would try to initiate talks ahead of a move in January or even next summer, while the report does confirm that Zinedine Zidane’s side have been eager to sign the midfielder in the past.

The problem just now is AS describe this as an SOS that’s going to fall on deaf ears – because Real have already moved on to Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga instead.

They go on to say that Real consider their interest in Pogba as closed and it’s mainly due to his wage demands, but they also see the Rennes star as a supreme talent and his age will go in his favour.

The fact that Real have no interest anymore just makes this look like a desperation move from the Man United man and he’s going to face some awkward questions on his return, but he’ll also have to face up to the fact that his career options will be limited if he wants to move.