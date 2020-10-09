Real Madrid will risk losing two star players for free as they make a contract decision

We’ve seen it so many times where a veteran player will be at the top of their game before suddenly their form falls off a cliff and they are finished, so you can see why clubs are nervous about offering long term deals to ageing players.

On the flip side that’s always going to irritate a player and they will be inclined to show less loyalty if they aren’t getting any back, and a report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that Real Madrid are going to take a big risk over the contracts of Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric.

Ramos is 34 years old and Modric just turned 35 last month so it’s obvious that they aren’t going to be there for much longer, but they are still vital players and Zidane is a coach who always plays his veterans when it matters.

READ MORE: Potential embarrassment for Paul Pogba over desperate Real Madrid plea as they prefer his compatriot instead

The report confirms that both players are in the last year of their contract and they can negotiate with other teams from January, and there’s no sign of Real doing anything to get them tied up for now.

It’s likely that the club are waiting to see what their condition is like at the end of the season and the financial situation will make them nervous about offering new deals, while they also claim that neither player would get anything more than a one year deal anyway.

This does mean that other teams have the chance to make a pitch in a few months to lure them away on a free transfer, and Real could regret it if they lose two experienced players at the same time.