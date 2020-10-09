Premier League player caught up in COVID-19 close call as two internationals are forced to self-isolate

Republic of Ireland internationals Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah were forced to self-isolate and miss out on their country’s upcoming fixtures by a matter of centimetres. Talk about rotten luck!

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a great deal of disruption to football over the past seven months – and it looks as though there is no end in sight to said disruption.

While football is back underway and has been for some time now, the pandemic is still present, with a ‘second wave’ posing new threats to the game, despite all the precautions.

A perfect example of the disturbance caused is the details outlined by The 42, explaining why Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah were declared unavailable for the ROI’s international fixtures.

The report notes that a ROI staff member’s coronavirus test was returned positive, with the two players in question sitting narrowly too close to him during their flight.

That’s ‘narrowly’ in the most accurate form of the word. The 42 claim that one player was sat 1.7m away from the member of staff, and the other 1.9m – meaning by 30cm and 10cm respectively, they both had to self-isolate.

Connolly, being a Brighton player, is the latest in a string of Premier League players who have been forced to self-isolate following either the contraction or exposure to COVID-19.

What’s really important, even if the disruption is a pain, is that the staff member in question is doing fine with no symptoms. With any luck, neither Connolly or Idah will have been passed on the virus.