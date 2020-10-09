Serious questions raised over Man United’s recruitment policy as Dortmund left ‘baffled’ by strange deadline day offer

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund were reportedly left ‘baffled’ by Manchester United’s deadline day approach for wing-back Nico Schulz which raised concerns over the Reds’ recruitment and scouting policies.

United and Dortmund have not seen eye-to-eye this summer after the Reds’ relentless and drawn out pursuit for number-one target Jadon Sancho failed to materialise after Dortmund refused to budge on their £108m valuation of their star-winger, as per Sky Sports.

However, after a report from ESPN recently emerged it appears Sancho wasn’t the only Dortmund player on United’s summer wish-list as a deadline day move for wing-back Schulz was also declined.

According to ESPN’s Germany correspondent Stephan Uersfeld, United made a last-minute deadline day approach for Dortmund’s German wing-back.

Uersfeld’s report claims that the Reds offered Dortmund a £910,000 loan fee which left the Black and Yellows ‘baffled’ and raised serious questions over the recruitment and scouting processes at the Premier League club.

The stunning claims more or less echo perfectly what selection of fans have been saying for years including journalist Rob Blanchette who expressed his concerns over United’s recruitment policy in a recent appearance on the Elite Football Show.