Talks held: Arsenal starlet could stay in London as talks continue over a much needed loan move

Although every youngster will develop at different rates, it’s generally accepted that simply sitting on the bench for the senior team isn’t going to do much to help them.

William Saliba has reached a point at Arsenal where he’s going to learn little by playing with the U23s, but it also looks like he’s miles away from breaking into the first team too.

It’s not clear what Arsenal’s plan was with Saliba because it looked like he would come back from his loan spell and challenge for a place in the side, but it’s possible that signing Gabriel and being unable to offload the veterans has blocked his path.

Most transfer windows are shut so a loan to a European side isn’t possible, so it’s reached a point where a temporary switch to a Championship side might be the best option.

A report from Goal has suggested that Arsenal are in talks with several clubs as they try to pick the best destination for him, but Brentford have emerged as a serious contender.

That could actually be a great move for him because he should play every game while staying in London, while they also play a positive style of football so he’ll get a chance to adapt to the English game and play in a system that will develop his technical ability.

It’s stressed that no decision has been made for now, but the loan window shuts next Friday so they will need to sort something out pretty soon.