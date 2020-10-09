With the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of abating, and football fans getting increasingly angry at not being able to watch their teams, help could soon be at hand.

It’s already been six months since football was first suspended, and as we head into the middle of October, there’s still no real idea as to when supporters will be allowed back into grounds again.

A trial that was due to start on October 1, where a certain number of socially distanced supporters would attend games in stadiums, was suspended in light of rising cases of covid-19.

It’s left many thousands, who would normally watch the matches live, home and away, having to rely on internet streams to be able to watch their clubs in action.

However, according to The Sun, the Premier League have agreed to make every English top-flight fixture available to watch with one proviso.

All of the games not already on Sky Sports or BT Sport won’t be shown on TV. They will be accessed via an app only, and customers will need to pay extra to see them.

A meeting was scheduled for Friday morning between all 20 Premier League clubs, with the intention of them taking things into their own hands by agreeing a new, short-term, broadcast model.