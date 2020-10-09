With Manchester United having such a poor start to their 2020/21 campaign, there was always going to be a scapegoat or two to blame for such performances.

Much of supporter ire is likely to be directed towards manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and what appears to be a lack of motivation from him towards his underperforming players.

However, former professional turned pundit, Jan Aage Fjortoft, has reserved his anger for one player in particular. Paul Pogba.

The French World Cup winner hasn’t been at his best this season, and Fjortoft wasted no time in telling him exactly what he thinks.

“It’s time that he shuts up and tries to do something on the pitch,” he said to ESPN FC, cited by the Daily Mirror, after Pogba had reiterated his dream to play for Real Madrid in the aftermath of France’s game against Ukraine.

The last thing that anyone connected with United will want to hear is constant bleating from one of their supposedly star players about how he wants to be elsewhere.

It would be a brave decision, given their current predicament, but a spell on the sidelines for Pogba might just be the short, sharp shock the player needs in order to rediscover his best form.