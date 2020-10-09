Anyone involved with football is likely to tell you that team equilibrium is a major factor in how well a team will do throughout a particular season.

Players don’t need to get on of course, and there have been many examples of when team-mates have been at loggerheads.

However, when they cross the white line, only winning matters.

That said, if a manager can hone the harmony within his squad – look at Jurgen Klopp’s tenure at Liverpool by way of example – then there’s no ceiling as to what they can do as a group.

All for one, and one for all if you prefer.

More Stories / Latest News Serious questions raised over Man United’s recruitment policy as Dortmund left ‘baffled’ by strange deadline day offer ‘Time that he shuts up’ – Pundit is livid that Man United star is talking up a dream move again (Video) Spanish duo Ansu Fati and Adama Traore show off superb skills during international training

Team building and bonding between players is often done off of the pitch too, and to that end, Tottenham are building an outdoor amphitheatre at their training ground according to football.london.

It will be used for academy and first team operational requirements, as well as being used by the community for a variety of activities.