Under-fire Liverpool loanee continues to undermine his Anfield future as he makes a transfer predicition

There’s no doubt that Marko Grujic is a good footballer who will have a good career at a high level, but it’s hard to see him breaking into the Liverpool team.

He’s struggling to get any chances so he will need a big piece of luck to even get a chance, but it would certainly help his chances if he spends his loan spell at Porto impressing everyone and putting in some superb performances.

Unfortunately he’s mainly spending his time running his mouth and seemingly trying to force his way out of the club, so it’s hard to see him staying at Liverpool once his loan spell is up.

He kicked things up by publicly mocking Adrian after his horror showing against Aston Villa which isn’t a classy thing to do, while he also suggested that the Spaniard’s career at Anfield was over.

He’s followed that up by talking to some Serbian outlets about a transfer to Germany, and it looks like he’s trying to convince Borussia Monchengladbach to come back and make another move for him:

Marko Gruji? (Liverpool) held talks with Borussia Mönchengladbach during the transfer window: "Borussia was a realistic option, I believe that I will one day work with [Marco] Rose." https://t.co/CTaZhBTOh1 — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) October 9, 2020

He spent some time on loan at Hertha Berlin and he was impressive there, while that report also suggests that Werder Bremen emerged as a late option but they couldn’t get their finances together.

Whatever happens, it looks like he will be leaving one way or another.