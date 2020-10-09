Menu

(Video) Carlo Ancelotti wins Premier League’s September Manager of the Month award

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has won the Premier League’s Manager of the Month award for the month of September after kicking his side’s 2020-21 campaign off with a bang.

The Italian manager has guided his Everton side to a faultless start after winning all of their opening seven fixtures including his first four Premier League matches.

Ancelotti’s Manger of the Month award comes as red hot Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin claimed the Premier League’s September Player of the Month award.

The world-class gaffer has seen his side led by star-midfielder James Rodriguez beat Spurs 1-0, West Brom 5-2, Crystal Palace 2-1 and most recently Brighton 4-2 although the Blues’ win against Brighton falls under the month of October.

