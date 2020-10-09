(Video) In-form Everton star wins Premier League’s September Player of the Month

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been crowned the Premier League’s Player of the Month after a blistering start to the 2020-21 domestic campaign.

Calvert-Lewin, 23, joined Everton in 2016 from then Championship side Sheffield United in a move which cost the Blues just £1.62m as per TransferMarkt.

The talented striker is enjoying arguably his finest spell since joining his Merseyside club four years ago. Prior to this season, Calvert-Lewin had featured in 104 Premier League matches for Everton and scored 24 goals, however, this season has seen the Englishman net six times in just his first four games.

After receiving his first senior England call-up this week the Everton forward repaid international manager Gareth Southgate’s faith in him by scoring on his debut against Wales in his country’s 3-0 thrashing win last night.

This week continues to be one to remember for the 23-year-old forward after his impressive form was rewarded with the Premier League’s Player of the Month award.