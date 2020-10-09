Video: Man United new-boy Alex Telles showcases finishing ability with superb strike in training

Manchester United fans have been given a taste of what’s to come from new-boy Alex Telles, with the left-back being filmed firing one home in Brazil training.

Telles netted 13 goals in all competitions for Porto last term. He has proven himself to be a goal-threat from defence, although you have to think he’ll have a tough time convincing Bruno Fernandes to vacate penalty duty.

Nonetheless, the 27-year-old clearly has the ability to find the back of the net from beyond 12-yards, as he demonstrated with a fine finish in training while on international duty with Brazil.

Have a look at this strike from Telles, as he bends one into the far corner from outside the penalty area, with the goalkeeper at full stretch, You don’t save those!

Just Alex Telles whipping one into the bottom left ??? pic.twitter.com/5T4jxZs4He — utdreport (@utdreport) October 8, 2020

All due respect to Luke Shaw, you have to feel that Telles, who has already made three league appearances for Porto this season, will be fast-tracked into the starting eleven. Changes have never been more necessary, in wake of United being thumped by Tottenham.

If he can tighten things up at the back, as well as score a goal of that calibre every now and then, it won’t take long for the Old Trafford faithful to warm to their new full-back.