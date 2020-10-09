Video: Pandemonium outside Scottish pub as fans watch shootout triumph after 10pm kick-out

A group of Scottish football fans were forced to watch their country’s penalty shootout win over Israel through a set of double doors last night.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll be well aware that pubs in England and Scotland are no longer allowed to open beyond 10pm – to the displeasure of many.

Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon made this decision in order to slow the ‘second wave’ of coronavirus, which has been sweeping across the two nations in recent weeks.

However, there’s one thing they clearly didn’t fully think through: the possibility of football matches going beyond the scheduled 90 minutes.

Sturgeon herself will have been glued to the tele when Scotland’s European Championship qualifying match against Israel went to penalties on Thursday night, and she wasn’t alone.

Have a look at this video posted on Twitter by Nico’s Cafe Bar, who filmed a group of Scottish football fanatics crammed up against the door to watch the shootout beyond the 10pm closing time.

When the pubs close at 10 but there’s a penalty shoot out…. ???????? pic.twitter.com/OoZbduuZey — Nico’s Cafe Bar (@NicosBarGlasgow) October 9, 2020

There’s not a great deal of social distancing going on there, and the bar staff probably shouldn’t be encouraging that sort of behaviour.

Although, Scotland are now just one win away from EURO 2020… we can forgive people for letting their guard down for the shootout.