(Video) Spanish duo Ansu Fati and Adama Traore show off superb skills during international training

Spain duo Barcelona’s Ansu Fati and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Adama Traore have been spotted showing off some silky skills during international training.

The pair who are preparing for a Nations League tie against Switzerland tomorrow night were both called-up against Portugal in a friendly earlier in the week, although Fati failed to get any minutes under his belt after being an unused substitute, Traore featured for the final 30-minutes of the match.

As the young Spaniards are both hoping to get on the pitch for their country tomorrow night, they were spotted showcasing some impressive skills during a recent training session.

