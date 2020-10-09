After an inauspicious start to the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, West Ham United have bounced right back with two superb wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester.

The east Londoners are now sitting pretty in 10th place, but are only three points behind Aston Villa in 2nd.

After a relatively unsuccessful transfer window to this point, the Hammers do at least have the possibility of being able to sign players from the English Football Championship or Leagues One and Two before that window closes on October 16.

To that end, talkSPORT note that Bournemouth’s Josh King is an attacking target and the club have held talks with the player’s agent ahead of making a bid.

Bournemouth will be bracing themselves for that, and given that talkSPORT note that he was expected to leave earlier in the summer alongside the likes of Nathan Ake, there’s every likelihood that a reasonable offer will be successful.

More Stories / Latest News Eric Bailly gives injury update after international duty concerns Barcelona set to confirm contract extension of pivotal figure until 2025 Boost for Southgate and England as Belgium are plunged into crisis because of star’s withdrawal

Though the 28-year-old hasn’t been in the best form recently, that could be attributed to the Cherries form generally.

A move to West Ham could see an immediate upturn in King’s individual fortunes, whilst David Moyes would be getting a player theoretically in his peak years.