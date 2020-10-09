It’s not been the best of starts to Manchester United’s 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Fortunate to come away with a win against Brighton and Hove Albion, the Red Devils were second best against Crystal Palace in their 3-1 defeat and abject against Tottenham, who hammered them 6-1 at Old Trafford.

Just as poor as their performances on the pitch was a lack of movement in terms of transfers off it.

Going into the final weekend of the summer window, Ed Woodward had still only secured Donny van de Beek for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, though a deadline day flourish reversed the narrative slightly.

Not many appear excited by the signings of Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Amad Diallo Traore, however, the inference being that they are nothing more than panic buys.

Though one current United first teamer certainly isn’t underwhelmed.

“It’s always good when we have additions to the team,” the Daily Mirror quote Nemanja Matic as saying.

“We’ve signed quality players, so we will see what they can bring to our team.

“We’re happy to see them. Hopefully they can fit very well in our team and they can win some trophies with us.”

Perhaps supporter disappointment comes from yet another window where the club have been able to secure their top targets.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho was coveted for the entire window but still ending up staying in the Bundesliga.

It smacks of a department of the club not at the top of their game in terms of the way they do business.

Seemingly, they’re mirroring what’s going on, on the pitch.