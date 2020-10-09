“What a feeling” – Chelsea youngster reacts after being handed full international debut

Chelsea academy product Reece James took to Twitter to celebrate being handed his full England debut during the Three Lions’ 3-0 victory over Wales on Thursday night.

James has been in fine form for Chelsea so far this season and is threatening to permanently displace club captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the Blues’ starting line up.

His moment of the season so far came on the opening day against Brighton, with the 20-year-old firing into the top corner from 25-yards out. What a strike it was.

Gareth Southgate, whose assistant is former Chelsea coach Steve Holland, handed James the opportunity to make his debut for his country on Thursday night – a much-deserved reward for James’ performances of late.

James, as you would expect, appears absolutely delighted. He posted the below on Twitter in wake of the victory.

Wow!!!? I’ve been dreaming of this day since a little boy! What a feeling. I’d like to thank the manager for giving me this opportunity, and everyone else that’s believed in me and supported me to get to this point in my career. Follow your dreams with your heart! pic.twitter.com/9MOnVu68hL — Reece James (@reecejames_24) October 8, 2020

Unfortunately for James, he has to battle for game-time with a generational talent in Trent Alexander-Arnold. No matter how good he may be, anyone would be fighting a losing battle against the Liverpool man.

Nonetheless, there’s no doubt that Southgate will be delighted to have two right-backs with their talent available for selection. It’s a very good problem to have for a manager.