Zlatan Ibrahimovic receives second positive COVID-19 test result

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus two weeks after news initially broke that he had caught the disease, according to Sky Sports.

As the report mentions, Ibrahimovic tested positive but has experienced no symptoms. Nonetheless, he was forced to self-isolate and subsequently be declared unavailable for selection for Milan.

Zlatan netted three goals in two appearances at the start of the season, following on from his 11-goal return after signing along the dotted line for the Serie A giants last winter.

Stefano Pioli will no doubt have been hoping to have Zlatan back available after the international break, but it doesn’t appear as though he will be able to return to action just yet.

Sky Sports report that Zlatan has once again tested positive for coronavirus. Teammate Leo Duarte, who also previously tested positive, still has the virus himself.

It’s bad news for Zlatan and bad news for Milan, but you have to fear for whoever the first team to face the Swede in his return will be. He’ll be raring to go…