Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil rejects transfer proposal worth up to $20m per season

According to the latest edition of Ian McGarry and Duncan Castles’ Transfer Window Podcast, out of favour Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil has rejected an offer to play in Saudi Arabia.

This comes as the journalists also reported that an extremely lucrative offer was tabled to Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata, with more on that potential deal here.

Duncan Castles reports that Arsenal have failed in their attempts to come to a settlement with Ozil with the hope of essentially reaching a mutual agreement to terminate the star’s contract.

Castles adds that the attacking midfielder has turned down a move to Saudi Arabia due to his Turkish heritage and the difficult ‘diplomatic relations’ between the nations.

More Stories / Latest News The wages that Manchester United will pay Edinson Cavani after sealing free transfer Exclusive: Former ref Keith Hackett would support two major rule proposals from Arsene Wenger Serie A wage bill shrinks as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, total figure remains astronomical

Ian McGarry added that Ozil would not consider such a move out of respect for his close relationship with Turkey president Recep Erdogan.

Ozil certainly doesn’t wish to turn his back on his people at all as McGarry adds that the superstar has knocked back a proposal that would’ve seen him earn as much as $20m per season.

Ozil showed his class recently by offering to pay the full salary of mascot Gunnersaurus after Arsenal’s decision to relieve Jerry Quy of the role he’s held for 27 years.

The 31-year-old has not made a single matchday squad for Mikel Arteta’s side since the end of June – in a run that’s now spanned 17 games. Ozil has also been left out of the Europa League squad.