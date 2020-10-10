Almost every fan will agree that selling your star prospect is never a good idea, but it’s almost impossible to figure out what Barcelona’s strategy in the transfer market is these days.

Ansu Fati looks like he will be the next genuine superstar to come through Barca’s academy, but there were serious suggestions that he was up for sale last summer.

The Daily Mail even reported that Man United had a bid worth £137m rejected for the wonderkid so there was clearly something in those rumours, but Barca did the right thing in keeping him.

He’s immediately established himself as one of the key players in Ronald Koeman’s team and his bright start to the season has seen him score three times and provide an assist.

He’s been so good that he’s just been awarded the Player of the Month award from La Liga, and it’s starting to look like he could be the man to eventually take over from Lionel Messi when he decides to move on: