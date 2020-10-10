Bayern Munich sensation hops on viral trend to celebrate meteoric rise to summit of football

Bayern Munich sensation Alphonso Davies has hopped on a viral Twitter trend to celebrate his meteoric rise to the summit of the footballing world.

Davies gave fans of both Tottenham and Chelsea nightmares with his electric pace and refined final ball during Bayern’s triumphant Champions League campaign last time around, establishing himself as one of the best full-backs in the game.

It certainly feels as though the 2000-born 19-year-old came out of virtually nowhere – and now the whole world knows his name. Just two-years ago he was playing in the MLS, and now his name strikes fear into his opponents. It’s mightily impressive.

Sometimes in life it’s good to pause for a moment and look back at how far you’ve come, just as Davies has on Twitter, using the ‘How it started How it’s going’ viral trend as an opportunity to do so…

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/tYmsN9nLYa — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) October 9, 2020

The scary part is that the best is yet to come from the young Canadian. He may well go on to establish himself as one of the greatest left-backs ever to grace the game.