Although it’s accepted that the coronavirus pandemic has hit Premier League clubs in the pocket, West Ham’s transfer window business has still been pathetic.

For a team that were supposedly going to be challenging for Europe once they moved from Upton Park to the London Stadium, the fact is that they’ve been involved in relegation scraps in almost every season since the switch.

Seemingly unable to secure targets because of that, David Moyes must be hugely disappointed with the east Londoners’ inability to bring in new players, and not being able to keep hold of their top talents, as was the case with Grady Diangana.

European deals are now out of the question after the window for dealing with foreign clubs closed last week, however, there’s still a few days left to be able to purchase players from either the Championship or leagues one and two.

To that end, Moyes is clearly looking to bring in Brentford’s exciting Said Benrahma, and 90Min report that a bid of £17m has been made by West Ham.

It’s expected that the west Londoners will hold out for closer to £25m, and the West Ham board really should be willing to pay the £8m difference during the course of the next few days if they’ve any pretensions about staying in the division.

Although the club already have wide mean in situ such as Andriy Yarmolenko, Benrahma offers something different and would be a sure fire hit if he can bring his Championship form to the Premier League.