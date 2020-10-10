Date set for Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal exit after hopes of an agreement over contract

While Mesut Ozil is perfectly within his rights to stand his ground at Arsenal and see out the contract they gave him, it’s a shame to see his talent being wasted as he sits in the stands.

He turns 32 next week so he doesn’t have too many good years left, so it would be great to see him finally get a move so he can play a key role somewhere.

It’s unlikely that any of the big European sides will touch him anymore so he might have to venture further for his next club, and a report from The Sun has indicated that an MLS move is now looking likely.

They state that their transfer window is still open so there’s a small chance that he could still leave now, but the current expectations are that he’ll move on in January as long as he can reach some kind of agreement with Arsenal over the rest of his contract.

He’s been left out of Arsenal’s Europa League squad and the report claims that he’s likely to miss out on the Premier League registration too, so this could be the best solution for everyone and he should also stand out in MLS where the level is lower and things will be built around him.