AS Roma veteran striker could be forced to compromise in talks over contract extension

AS Roma centre-forward Edin Dzeko is being lined up for a contract renewal by the Serie A giants, according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport.

Dzeko has been a reliable source of goals since signing for Roma from Manchester City back in 2015. He’s showing no signs of slowing down in his elder years, either, netting 19 goals in all competitions last term.

Considering how pivotal he has been at the Stadio Olimpico over half a decade, it comes as no surprise that Corriere dello Sport report that a contract extension could be on the horizon, despite his current deal not expiring until 2022.

However, there will likely need to be compromise from Dzeko and his agent if they are to find an agreement with Roma, with the report claiming that taking a wage cut could be the only way he’s allowed to stick around. It’s noted that he’s currently on €7.5M-a-year.

Come the season’s end, Dzeko will be 35-years-old with a year left to run on his contract. You would think that the pace of Serie A could prove to be a little too much for his legs by that point, even if his foot is still firmly on the gas pedal.

We’ll have to wait and see which direction this one goes…