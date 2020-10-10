When Manchester United play Newcastle United after the international break, it could be pivotal in more ways than one.

Steve Bruce will be looking to get one over on his old employers and deepen the crisis at Old Trafford.

Another humiliating defeat for the Red Devils could even spell the end for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the 2020/21 Premier League season only being a few games old.

With Allan Saint-Maximin in such good form for the Magpies, one former Newcastle and England legend has tipped Man United to make a move for the player if he has a stormer against them.

“Saint-Maximin lights up the place. [Newcastle] United have a real chance with him in the side. So much less of a chance without him,” Malcolm McDonald said to The Chronicle.

“His mere name on the team sheet lifts his side and strikes fear into the opposition.

“There is no question that whoever the Mags are playing say: Stop Saint-Maximin and you stop Newcastle.

“[…] The Saint is the most improved player at NUFC over the past year without a doubt. When he first came you could see the God-given talent but at times he didn’t look as though his play had purpose.

“He was quick and tricky but the end product was often poor. He didn’t get his head up before crossing. He would never have picked out Wilson as he did last weekend.

“There is no doubt that Steve Bruce has given him his head and he’s blossomed as a consequence.

“Of course clubs are now on red alert with all the accolades he has received. Including Manchester United, Newcastle’s next opponents. If he rips them to pieces they will be back!”

Given how deep into a transfer for Jadon Sancho that the Red Devils were during the last window, another move for the Borussia Dortmund flyer isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

However, there’s little doubt that on his day Saint-Maximin can also provide the pace, power, associative play and goals that United require.

Importantly for Man United’s money men, he’d likely be significantly cheaper than Sancho too.