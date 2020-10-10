“I would love to be like him” – Jack Grealish delighted with comparisons to England icon

England international Jack Grealish has given his view after comparisons were made between him and Three Lions legend Paul Gascoigne.

Grealish, who made his international debut for England last month, impressed during Gareth Southgate’s men’s 3-0 victory over Wales on Thursday evening.

The Aston Villa captain has had to remain patient for his opportunities on the international stage, but appears intent to grab them with both hands and ensure he’s on the plane to the European Championships next summer.

His performance vs. Wales was so impressive, in fact, that some drew comparisons between him and England icon Paul Gascoigne, who made 57 appearances for his country, scoring ten goals.

That’s as reported by Sky Sports, who quote Grealish revealing his delight at the comparisons drawn:

“I know about Gazza. I don’t really see myself as him but I would love to be like him, the way that he played football.”

“He played with such… I don’t know what the right word is – but he played football with such joy. I think everyone who watched him could see that. That is what I want to do.”

“One of the biggest compliments for people to say to you is that you make them happy watching football.

Any player would be flattered to be compared to Gascoigne at such an early stage of their international career. Only time will tell if Grealish can push on and write his name in folklore just as Gazza did.

He has started the 2020/21 campaign in fine form, notably during Aston Villa’s 7-2 victory over Premier League champions Liverpool. If he maintains this performance level, there’s no doubt he’ll be on the plane.