Great news for Man City as star looks set to commit the rest of his career to the club

There can often be some nervousness when a star player approaches the final great years of their career, because it’s perfectly common for someone to seek one final challenge.

If Kevin De Bruyne wanted one final move then he would probably need to do it next summer when he turns 30, but a report from The Times has confirmed that he’s actually set to commit to Man City for the rest of his career.

They state that talks are going well over a new deal as City hope he will stay there for the rest of his playing days, and that looks set to happen with a five year deal on the table.

There’s no doubt that he’s one of the best players in the world and he could play a vital role for any team, but the current financial climate means that huge transfers are unlikely to happen so that plays into Man City’s hands too.

If he does sign that five year deal then it certainly keeps him in Manchester for the rest of his prime years, and they also state the the player is happy to stay so it looks like this deal is a formality at this point.