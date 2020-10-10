‘I don’t really care’ – Man City star unmoved by Messi rumours

It was the transfer saga of the summer and one which ultimately didn’t happen.

When Lionel Messi announced that he wanted to leave Barcelona, it’s fair to say that the world of football watched and waited to see just how far down the line any move away would get.

It did appear at one stage that a switch to Manchester City was a distinct possibility, however, the threat of a court case to push it through is what ensured he stayed at Camp Nou for another season.

There’s every chance of course that he could arrive at the Etihad Stadium next summer, but one player who isn’t bothered one way or the other is Kevin De Bruyne.

“I don’t really care to be honest,” he said live on Sky Sports and cited by Sky Sports.com ahead of Belgium’s game against England.

“If he comes, it’s a good thing, if he doesn’t there is enough good players at the club who I enjoy playing with.”

Though he may only have a season or two left at the very top, Messi would still be a worthwhile addition for the Citizens.

Any move would certainly put to bed the age-old argument as to whether he could conquer the Premier League too.