Zlatan Ibrahimovic declares himself COVID-free – despite reports of positive test

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back available for selection after recovering from coronavirus, report Sky Sports.

As the report mentions, Zlatan was ruled out for Milan after being the latest high-profile player to contract COVID-19. Though he reported no symptoms of the virus, the positive test left him unable to feature for the Serie A giants.

The international break was likely welcomed by the big Swede. It offered him an opportunity to recover from the illness and get back into training with Milan as soon as possible ahead of their upcoming fixture schedule.

Though Sky Sports report that their colleagues in Italy claimed Ibrahimovic’s test came back positive once again in Milan’s latest round of testing, Ibra himself took to his Twitter account to announce he was now COVID free.

We would include the tweet in the article, but Zlatan’s decided to use some colourful language to express his delight at his release from quarantine.

Whether his latest test did come back positive and Zlatan alone has declared himself a free man is unclear, but Milan fans won’t be asking questions. Ibrahimovic is back.