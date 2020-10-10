Still only 28 years of age, if Jack Wilshere can stay injury-free for a long enough period, there’s no reason why he still can’t offer a team a high level of performance week in, week out.

The former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder has had a tortuous time over the last few years, however.

After the two years Wilshere spent with the Hammers saw a succession of problems blight his stay, the east Londoners have reluctantly cancelled his contract.

Now a free agent, he has his pick of clubs, and with Scottish giants, Rangers, being rumoured as a possible destination, there’s a possibility of a reunion with his former international team-mate, Steven Gerrard.

According to a Press Association report, cited by the Daily Mirror, Wilshere is open to a move north of the border, but as of this moment no approach has been made by Rangers.

With the season having already started and Wilshere arguably not wanting to fall further behind in terms of match fitness, time is of the essence.

He’s a big enough name to excite the Rangers fans, but Gerrard has to be certain that he’ll get enough games out of Wilshere to make any move worthwhile.